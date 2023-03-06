Logan Paul vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins Announced For WWE WrestleMania 39

As previously reported, John Cena vs. Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship has been announced for WrestleMania 39 and now and Logan Paul vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins has also been set for either April 1 or April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
Both matches were confirmed during WWE Monday Night Raw at the TD Garden in Boston, MA.
Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul is ON!#WWERAW #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/MFZ1bk9A43— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 7, 2023
⚡ John Cena vs. Austin Theory U.S.Title Match Set For WrestleMania 39
We now have another big match set for WrestleMania 39. During WWE Monday Night RAW on USA Network, John Cena made his much-anticipated retu [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 06, 2023 10:25PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com