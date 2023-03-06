WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Logan Paul vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins Announced For WWE WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 06, 2023

As previously reported, John Cena vs. Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship has been announced for WrestleMania 39 and now and Logan Paul vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins has also been set for either April 1 or April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Both matches were confirmed during WWE Monday Night Raw at the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 06, 2023 10:25PM


Tags: #wwe #seth rollins #logan paul

