John Cena vs. Austin Theory U.S.Title Match Set For WrestleMania 39

We now have another big match set for WrestleMania 39.

During WWE Monday Night RAW on USA Network, John Cena made his much-anticipated return to a home crowd in Boston. Fans were excited to hear what Cena had to say but he was then interrupted by Austin Theory who attempted to set up a WrestleMania match but Cena said "no" because Theory is generic and he doesn't believe in himself.

Cena then mocked Theory pointing out an "Austin Theory is a John Cena wannabe" sign in the crowd, which upset theory. Cena claimed Theory is in the "ruthless aggression" stage of career, the same place he was when he almost got Cena fired.

Cena continued with the jabs saying, "In theory, you should be great. In theory, you're everything a WWE executive looks for. In theory, everyone here should be here to see you. But no one cares and you're wasting our time."

Theory mocked Cena's bald spot and said he is not going anywhere. Cena said he'd rather be bald than have them pipe in fake crowd noises for his matches.

Finally, Cena told Theory he has left him no choice because he brought the fans into it. He asked the Boston fans if he and Theory should go at it at WrestleMania, before confirming it will be Theory vs. Cena for the U.S. Title at WrestleMania 39!