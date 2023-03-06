WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage Note On The Final Burial Match At AEW Revolution

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 06, 2023

AEW reportedly brought in a specialist to set up the Final Burial match at AEW Revolution on Sunday.

PWInsider reports that Ellis Edwards, a stuntman who has worked with WWE in the past helped execute the casket stuent for the stipulation match that saw Jack Perry defeat Christian Cage.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 05, 2023 08:43PM


Tags: #aew #revolution #jack perry #christian cage #final burial

