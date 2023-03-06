Backstage Note On The Final Burial Match At AEW Revolution

AEW reportedly brought in a specialist to set up the Final Burial match at AEW Revolution on Sunday.
PWInsider reports that Ellis Edwards, a stuntman who has worked with WWE in the past helped execute the casket stuent for the stipulation match that saw Jack Perry defeat Christian Cage.
JUNGLE. BOY. 🦖— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) March 6, 2023
Jack Perry buries Christian Cage at #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/8bAqP7WgDM
⚡ AEW Revolution 2023: “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry Wins Final Burial Match
AEW Revolution results, Sunday, March 5, 2023. Courtesy of our friend Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) of RAJAH.com. Final Burial MatchChri [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 05, 2023 08:43PM
