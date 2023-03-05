AEW Revolution 2023: “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry Wins Final Burial Match

AEW Revolution results, Sunday, March 5, 2023. Courtesy of our friend Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) of RAJAH.com.

Final Burial Match

Christian Cage vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

Now we gear up for our next match of the evening, which is the first-ever AEW Final Burial match, pitting bitter-rivals Christian Cage and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry.

We head to the ring where Christian Cage’s theme hits and the pro wrestling legend makes his way down to the ring. He settles inside the and his theme music dies down.

From there, the familiar sounds of the catchy entrance tune for his opponent, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry plays. Out he comes as fans sing along with his tune. He settles in the ring and it’s time to get this one underway.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our next match of the evening. Immediately the brawl is on between these two, which sees the action spill out of the ring and into the crowd. They brawl throughout the sea of fans inside the Chase Center for the first few minutes of the bout.

As the brawl continues, they fight back over the barricade and on the entrance ramp near the casket and hole in the ground where the burial must take place for this one to be over. We see Jungle Boy hit a big spot, slamming Cage hard on the unforgiving entrance ramp.

Back in the ring, Jungle Boy does the ten-punch spot in the corner while the fans count along with each shot that lands. He also bites at the face of the wrestling legend, who eventually escapes and blasts Jungle Boy with a blatant low blow to shift the offensive momentum in his favor.

We see Christian stand on the long hair of Jungle Boy and yank his arms back behind his back — hard. He calls Jack Perry a “loser” as he continues to beat him down. The fans try and rally behind the former Jurassic Express tag-team member.

The two fight over near the dirt / grave and Cage beats Jungle Boy down some more before slamming him face-first off the casket and digging. He then repeatedly bashes Jungle Boy face-first off the casket. He then opens the casket and puts him inside it.

Before he can shut the lid, however, Jungle Boy starts fighting back. Cage uses some dirty tricks, including throwing a handful of dirt into the eyes of Jungle Boy to help find his way back into the offensive lead.

Now we see Christian Cage setting a chair under Jungle Boy’s face, before picking up another and looking for his con-chair-to. Jungle Boy avoids it and grabs a shovel. He begins beating Cage down with it. He uses the shovel handle to choke Christian, who scratches at his eyes to free himself.

Jungle Boy puts his Snare Trap submission finisher on Cage right next to the hole. He uses the shovel handle and pulls it back into the gritting teeth of the wrestling legend. He lays Cage’s face on a chair and then blasts him with another for a con-chair-to of his own.

He then drags a lifeless Cage over to the casket. He puts him inside and slams the lid shut. The casket then falls into the hole and the match ends. Jungle Boy wins.

Winner: “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry