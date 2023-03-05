AEW Revolution 2023: Jamie Hayter Retains AEW Women’s Championship, Post-Match Beatdown

AEW Revolution results, Sunday, March 5, 2023. Courtesy of our friend Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) of RAJAH.com.

AEW Women’s Championship

Jamie Hayter (C) vs. Ruby Soho vs. Saraya

The gang welcome Tony Schiavone to the broadcast and then the video package for our AEW Women’s Championship showdown airs. From there, the theme for Saraya hits and out she comes accompanied by Toni Storm.

From there, Ruby Soho’s theme hits and as the Rancid tune plays, the women’s wrestling star makes her way to the ring. She settles inside and the tune dies down as she and Saraya await the arrival of the reigning and defending champion.

Now the theme for Jamie Hayter hits and out comes the AEW Women’s Champion for our second title bout of the evening here at AEW Revolution 2023. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

As soon as the bell sounds we see Hayter go right to work on Saraya. The fans chant the champ’s name as she then turns her attention to Ruby Soho. The action quickly spills out to the floor where we see a violent streak from Saraya start to show itself.

Toni Storm watches on close by at ringside as her friend continues to dominate. Ruby Soho ends up slowing down her momentum with a leaping drop kick. As Saraya and Hayter duke it out, we see Soho leap off the barricade and splash onto both of them.

Back in the ring, we see Saraya working over Hayter as Soho continues to recover on the floor at ringside. We see the pace pick up as all three ladies are in the ring duking it out now. Things build to some big spots and then we see Hayter avoid a No Future.

Hayter then winds up wiping out Saraya with a Hayterade. Soho and Hayter start trading roll ups until Hayter grabs a crucifix on Soho for the pin fall victory. With the win, Jamie Hayter retains the AEW Women’s Championship.

Winner and STILL AEW Women’s Champion: Jamie Hayter