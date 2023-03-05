WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Match Order Leaked For Tonight’s AEW Revolution PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 05, 2023

Match Order Leaked For Tonight’s AEW Revolution PPV

The match order has been leaked ahead of tonight’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view from the Chase Center in San Francisco, according to Fightful Select.

Below is the planned match order:

Zero Hour Pre-show Match
ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M vs. Ari Daivari, Tony Nese and Josh Woods

No Holds Barred: Final Burial Match
Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks
The Jericho Appreciation Society is banned from ringside.

AEW World Trios Title Match
The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. The Elite (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson) (c)

Triple Threat for the AEW Women’s World Title
Saraya vs. Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter (c)

Texas Death Match
Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page

AEW TNT Title Match
Wardlow vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the AEW World Tag Team Titles
The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens, Max Caster) vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Danhausen and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) (c)

60-Minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Title
Bryan Danielson vs. MJF (c)

AEW Has "Warned" Fans Not To Chant These Sayings Tonight At Revolution

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view TONIGHT with Revolution. The show is taking place inside the Chase Center in San Francisco and f [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 05, 2023 07:33PM

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #aew #revolution

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80948/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer