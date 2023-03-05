AEW Has "Warned" Fans Not To Chant These Sayings Tonight At Revolution

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view TONIGHT with Revolution. The show is taking place inside the Chase Center in San Francisco and fans are pumped for a night of hot action!
However, fans in attendance at the event were in for a surprise when they took their seats as they found a "warning" which asked them to refrain from chanting a number of sayings.
Best behavior at #AEWRevolution TONIGHT!#AEW pic.twitter.com/VCWADrNylV— ⚡️Wrestling News Source (@WNSource) March 6, 2023
⚡ Chris Jericho Discusses His Backstage Role In AEW
During an interview on the latest In The Kliq podcast, AEW star Chris Jericho explained how he has become a mediator between boss Tony Khan [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 05, 2023 07:21PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com