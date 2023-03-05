News On Why Jade Cargill Is Not Working A Match At AEW Revolution

Tonight’s 2023 AEW Revolution pay-per-view will feature just one women’s match, and many fans are wondering why AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will not be working the first AEW PPV of 2023.
Cargill’s next program is already in the works, although no word on who she will next go up against.
Cargill celebrated two years since her in-ring debut this past Friday.
#TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill welcomes ALL competition.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2023
Tune in to #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/yvBlpzj42L
⚡ AEW Faction Is No More
The Factory in AEW is no more! QT Marshall confirmed the end of the faction in response to a fan who asked him to bring the gang back ahead [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 05, 2023 06:26PM
