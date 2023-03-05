News On Why Jade Cargill Is Not Working A Match At AEW Revolution

Tonight’s 2023 AEW Revolution pay-per-view will feature just one women’s match, and many fans are wondering why AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will not be working the first AEW PPV of 2023.

PWInsider reports Cargill being off tonight’s PPV is simply due to time constraints needed for the 60-Minute Iron Man main event between Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion MJF.

Cargill’s next program is already in the works, although no word on who she will next go up against.

Cargill celebrated two years since her in-ring debut this past Friday.