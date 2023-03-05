WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

News On Why Jade Cargill Is Not Working A Match At AEW Revolution

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 05, 2023

News On Why Jade Cargill Is Not Working A Match At AEW Revolution

Tonight’s 2023 AEW Revolution pay-per-view will feature just one women’s match, and many fans are wondering why AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will not be working the first AEW PPV of 2023.

PWInsider reports Cargill being off tonight’s PPV is simply due to time constraints needed for the 60-Minute Iron Man main event between Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion MJF.

Cargill’s next program is already in the works, although no word on who she will next go up against.

Cargill celebrated two years since her in-ring debut this past Friday.

AEW Faction Is No More

The Factory in AEW is no more! QT Marshall confirmed the end of the faction in response to a fan who asked him to bring the gang back ahead [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 05, 2023 06:26PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #aew #jade cargill #revolution

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80945/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer