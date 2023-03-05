AEW Faction Is No More

The Factory in AEW is no more!

QT Marshall confirmed the end of the faction in response to a fan who asked him to bring the gang back ahead of tonight's AEW Revolution 2023 PPV.

"We did some fun stuff," Marshall wrote. "Unfortunately, the amount of Factory hate from the “experts” in wrestling was too much and the group had to disband."

Marshall added, "But keep your eyes on Lee Johnson, Cole Karter, Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto."