Austin Theory Comments On Rumors Of Triple H Burying Him

In a recent interview with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory commented on rumors about Triple H attempting to bury him following the departure of Vince McMahon from WWE creative. Theory was one of the newest stars that Vince McMahon saw a lot of potential in, with some suggesting he could be the next John Cena.

When Triple H took over creative Theory started to build up a tend of frequent losses and it was rumored that Triple H was burying him as he was viewed as a "Vince McMahon guy" and not a high priority in Triple H's eyes. Theory said:

“The internet will always talk. I think we all know that. There was a time where I lost the Money in the Bank briefcase, and my career was over. Young 25-year-old Austin Theory, it’s all over. Whatever, but yeah, there’s always, ‘How was it working with Mr. McMahon? How was it working with Triple H? Is it better for you? Is it worse?’ Man, it’s great. Working with Mr. McMahon, it was wild, it was expect the unexpected. I never knew what was gonna happen.”

Theory also commented on the difference between the creative process under Vince McMahon and Triple H:

“Triple H, I have a little bit more of knowing what’s gonna happen, but the creative side is great from both sides. I was privileged and blessed enough to have that guidance from both of them [Triple H and McMahon]. Even now, being with Triple H, and this isn’t my first time with Triple H. Back in NXT, Triple H is who’d seen me at EVOLVE, and that’s what got me signed to WWE.”