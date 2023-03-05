Bryan Danielson Has High Praise For Randy Orton

During a recent interview with TheRinger.com, AEW star Bryan Danielson had high praise for WWE veteran Randy Orton and names him one of his favorite people to step in the ring with. Danielson said:

“I would get to wrestle Randy Orton [at house shows], who might be one of my favorite people to ever wrestle, in the sense of he and I just clicked, and Randy Orton is so good. You’re wrestling all these untelevised matches right in front of live events and … if you’re somebody who tries to continually get better, it’s a great place to hone the details … your explosiveness, of all the different things that you do. When I wrestle Randy, and when I watch Randy, and especially like, Randy at his best, I think, ‘Man, this guy is untouchable. Everything he does is perfect.'”

MJF will go up against Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match at tonight's AEW Revolution.