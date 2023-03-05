WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Bryan Danielson Has High Praise For Randy Orton

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 05, 2023

Bryan Danielson Has High Praise For Randy Orton

During a recent interview with TheRinger.com, AEW star Bryan Danielson had high praise for WWE veteran Randy Orton and names him one of his favorite people to step in the ring with. Danielson said:

“I would get to wrestle Randy Orton [at house shows], who might be one of my favorite people to ever wrestle, in the sense of he and I just clicked, and Randy Orton is so good. You’re wrestling all these untelevised matches right in front of live events and … if you’re somebody who tries to continually get better, it’s a great place to hone the details … your explosiveness, of all the different things that you do. When I wrestle Randy, and when I watch Randy, and especially like, Randy at his best, I think, ‘Man, this guy is untouchable. Everything he does is perfect.'”

MJF will go up against Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match at tonight's AEW Revolution.

Final Betting Odds For Tonight's AEW Revolution 2023

The final betting odds for the AEW Revolution event have been released. Here are the betting odds from BetOnline: AEW World Heav [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 05, 2023 01:57PM

 


Tags: #aew #bryan danielson #randy orton #wwe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80935/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer