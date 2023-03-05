WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kofi Kingston Might Miss WWE WrestleMania 39 Due To Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 05, 2023

As previously reported, WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston suffered a leg injury on Friday's WWE SmackDown, during that show it was announced that next week, Kingston vs. Karrion Kross vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight will take place to determine who will challenge Gunter for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Given Kingston is injured it is likely he will be replaced, with the speculation it will be with Xavier Woods. Dave Meltzer commented on the matter during the latest Wrestling Observer Radio:

"If he has surgery, from what I understand they're hopeful of avoiding. If he has surgery, obviously it's gonna be a while (before he's cleared). If he doesn't have surgery it will be less time." Meltzer added that Kingston will "almost surely" not be in the match this Friday. As for WrestleMania, he said, "I don't want to say 100 percent no but it will be touch and go if he can make it for WrestleMania if he doesn't get surgery."

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #kofi kingston #wrestlemania

