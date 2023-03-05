Kofi Kingston Might Miss WWE WrestleMania 39 Due To Injury

As previously reported, WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston suffered a leg injury on Friday's WWE SmackDown, during that show it was announced that next week, Kingston vs. Karrion Kross vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight will take place to determine who will challenge Gunter for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39.
Given Kingston is injured it is likely he will be replaced, with the speculation it will be with Xavier Woods. Dave Meltzer commented on the matter during the latest Wrestling Observer Radio:
"If he has surgery, from what I understand they're hopeful of avoiding. If he has surgery, obviously it's gonna be a while (before he's cleared). If he doesn't have surgery it will be less time." Meltzer added that Kingston will "almost surely" not be in the match this Friday. As for WrestleMania, he said, "I don't want to say 100 percent no but it will be touch and go if he can make it for WrestleMania if he doesn't get surgery."
