WWE Veteran John Cena Cast In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Movie

WWE veteran turned Hollywood star John Cena is joining the cast of the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.

Cena will voice Rocksteady in the upcoming CGI-animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie which will be out in theaters on August 4.

Other names announced for the film include Jackie Chan who will voice Splinter, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Post Malone as Ray Fillet.

Cena is scheduled to make his return to WWE this coming Monday on RAW in Boston. It has been rumored that Cena will be returning to the ring at WrestleMania 39 next month in Los Angeles.