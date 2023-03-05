WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Veteran John Cena Cast In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Movie

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 05, 2023

WWE veteran turned Hollywood star John Cena is joining the cast of the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.

Cena will voice Rocksteady in the upcoming CGI-animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie which will be out in theaters on August 4.

Other names announced for the film include Jackie Chan who will voice Splinter, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Post Malone as Ray Fillet.

Cena is scheduled to make his return to WWE this coming Monday on RAW in Boston. It has been rumored that Cena will be returning to the ring at WrestleMania 39 next month in Los Angeles.

News On John Cena Match At WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE veteran John Cena has seemingly been confirmed for WrestleMania 39 in April. Cena will make his WWE return on next week’s episode [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 02, 2023 02:02PM


Tags: #wwe #john cena #teenage mutant ninja turtles #mutant mayhem

