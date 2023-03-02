WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
News On John Cena Match At WWE WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 02, 2023

WWE veteran John Cena has seemingly been confirmed for WrestleMania 39 in April.

Cena will make his WWE return on next week’s episode of RAW on March 6, where many believe he will announce his intention to compete at WrestleMania or be challenged. 

WWE today shared a new official poster for WrestleMania 39 which features a number of big Superstars including John Cena which is almost a confirmation he will appear at the big event.

Austin Theory has teased the fact he wants to confront John Cena and is rumored to be his opponent for WrestleMania 39.

The match will go down on either April 1st or 2nd at California’s SoFi Stadium.

Vince McMahon Seemingly Confirmed To Have "Pushed Through" WrestleMania 39 Match

A new source report has emerged suggesting that Vince McMahon is behind a big WrestleMania match as has been rumored. Recently, a challenge [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 01, 2023 01:40PM


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #john cena

