News On John Cena Match At WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE veteran John Cena has seemingly been confirmed for WrestleMania 39 in April.

Cena will make his WWE return on next week’s episode of RAW on March 6, where many believe he will announce his intention to compete at WrestleMania or be challenged.

WWE today shared a new official poster for WrestleMania 39 which features a number of big Superstars including John Cena which is almost a confirmation he will appear at the big event.

Austin Theory has teased the fact he wants to confront John Cena and is rumored to be his opponent for WrestleMania 39.

The match will go down on either April 1st or 2nd at California’s SoFi Stadium.