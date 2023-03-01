Vince McMahon Seemingly Confirmed To Have "Pushed Through" WrestleMania 39 Match

A new source report has emerged suggesting that Vince McMahon is behind a big WrestleMania match as has been rumored.

Recently, a challenge was made by Omos to Brock Lesnar for a match at WrestleMania, and Lesnar just this week confirmed he would go against the giant at the big event in April. It had recently been reported that Lesnar was not originally set to go up against Omos and many speculated Vince McMahon was behind the booking decision.

WrestleVotes is now reporting a powerful person is behind the match, and that powerful person is believed to be Vince McMahon:

“I’m told the highly anticipated, very compelling Brock Lesnar vs Omos WrestleMania matchup was the idea of one specific, powerful person who pushed it through.”

Lesnar is known to only like working directly with Vince McMahon on his creative, and he did in fact walk out of the company briefly when Vince McMahon "retired" last year.