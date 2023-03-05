GCW Holy Smokes Results (3/4/2023)

GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Holy Smokes took place on Saturday night in Atlantic City, New Jersey, check out all the results courtesy of Fightful:
- Gringo Loco def. Jimmy Lloyd, Shane Mercer, Carlos Romo, Alec Price and Grim Reefer
- JCW Championship: Jordan Oliver (c) def. Alex Coughlin
- Blake Christian def. Akira
- GCW Extreme Championship: Joey Janela (c) def. Veny
- EFFY def. SLADE
- Parrow attacked EFFY. Billy Dixon made the save. Charles Mason questioned Dixon and said he owned him.
- GCW Tag Team Championships: Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) def. The S.A.T. (Joel and Jose Maximo)
- GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Rina Yamashita (c) def. Kasey Kirk
- Maki Itoh def. LuFisto
- Deathmatch: John Wayne Murdoch def. Drew Parker
⚡ GCW Extreme Championship Belt Absent from Champion Joey Janela
In tonight's GCW Holy Smokes event via Fite, the GCW Extreme Champion Joey Janela appeared for his match absent the Extreme Championship Bel [...]— The YETI Mar 04, 2023 09:19PM
