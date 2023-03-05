WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
GCW Holy Smokes Results (3/4/2023)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 05, 2023

GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Holy Smokes took place on Saturday night in Atlantic City, New Jersey, check out all the results courtesy of Fightful:

- Gringo Loco def. Jimmy Lloyd, Shane Mercer, Carlos Romo, Alec Price and Grim Reefer

- JCW Championship: Jordan Oliver (c) def. Alex Coughlin

- Blake Christian def. Akira

- GCW Extreme Championship: Joey Janela (c) def. Veny

- EFFY def. SLADE

- Parrow attacked EFFY. Billy Dixon made the save. Charles Mason questioned Dixon and said he owned him.

- GCW Tag Team Championships: Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) def. The S.A.T. (Joel and Jose Maximo)

- El Hijo del Vikingo def. Alex Zayne

- GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Rina Yamashita (c) def. Kasey Kirk

- Maki Itoh def. LuFisto

- Deathmatch: John Wayne Murdoch def. Drew Parker

GCW Extreme Championship Belt Absent from Champion Joey Janela

In tonight's GCW Holy Smokes event via Fite, the GCW Extreme Champion Joey Janela appeared for his match absent the Extreme Championship Bel [...]

— The YETI Mar 04, 2023 09:19PM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #gcw #game changer wrestling #holy smokes

