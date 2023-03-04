WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
GCW Extreme Championship Belt Absent from Champion Joey Janela

Posted By: The YETI on Mar 04, 2023

In tonight's GCW Holy Smokes event via Fite, the GCW Extreme Champion Joey Janela appeared for his match absent the Extreme Championship Belt. As the crowd began to chant, "Where's your belt?" Janela could be seen laughing as the announce team jokingly commented, "Someone go to his bag in the locker room, retrieve the belt and bring it to the ring?" followed up by "I know your watching the monitor folks in the locker room. Find the belt for us please." 

The match went without a hitch including an appearance by an unseemingly unbreakable table!  At this time the GCW Extreme Championship Belt remained absent.

 

