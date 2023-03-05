WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kofi Kingston Suffered Leg Injury On Friday's WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 05, 2023

Bryan Alvarez is reporting on his premium Twitter that WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston suffered a leg injured.

Kofi was last seen on WWE television involved in a segment last night with Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, and LA Knight which led to a 5-way match being announced, which will determine who will face Gunther for the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 39. This takes place next week.

It remains unclear how serious his injury is, but we of course wish him all the very best in his recovery.

