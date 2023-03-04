WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Zelina Vega Appears To Present Award At Crunchyroll Anime Awards

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 04, 2023

Zelina Vega Appears To Present Award At Crunchyroll Anime Awards

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega in attendance at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. She was there to present an award for Best Anime Song and Best Romance. 

The award went to Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic- for Best Romance and to “The Rumbling,” SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 for Best Anime Song.

Vega also appeared in front of fans on the red carpet before the show.

Cody Rhodes References "All In" On WWE SmackDown

On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes was involved in a face-to-face with Roman Reigns ahead of their big match at WrestleMania 39. Cody R [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 04, 2023 04:44AM


Tags: #wwe #crunchyroll #zelina vega

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80920/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer