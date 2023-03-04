Zelina Vega Appears To Present Award At Crunchyroll Anime Awards

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega in attendance at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. She was there to present an award for Best Anime Song and Best Romance.

The award went to Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic- for Best Romance and to “The Rumbling,” SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 for Best Anime Song.

Vega also appeared in front of fans on the red carpet before the show.