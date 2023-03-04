Cody Rhodes References "All In" On WWE SmackDown

On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes was involved in a face-to-face with Roman Reigns ahead of their big match at WrestleMania 39.

Cody Rhodes informed Roman Reigns that when people tell him he cannot do things, he has a way of making them become reality. He noted how many thought it was impossible for him to come back after Stardust or that "there’s no way 10,000 people would fill pay to see me and my buddies’ little Indie show". This in reference to All In.

Following his 2016 WWE departure, Rhodes wrestled for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, and Ring of Honor. In January 2019, AEW was launched with Rhodes an Executive Vice President alongside Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.