WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Cody Rhodes References "All In" On WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 04, 2023

Cody Rhodes References "All In" On WWE SmackDown

On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes was involved in a face-to-face with Roman Reigns ahead of their big match at WrestleMania 39.

Cody Rhodes informed Roman Reigns that when people tell him he cannot do things, he has a way of making them become reality. He noted how many thought it was impossible for him to come back after Stardust or that "there’s no way 10,000 people would fill pay to see me and my buddies’ little Indie show". This in reference to All In.

Following his 2016 WWE departure, Rhodes wrestled for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, and Ring of Honor. In January 2019, AEW was launched with Rhodes an Executive Vice President alongside Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

When Will WWE See Uncle Howdy On WWE TV Next?

We know Monday's WWE RAW will see John Cena return, but according to sources, there will be another interesting name appearing. Wrestling O [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 04, 2023 04:33AM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #cody rhodes

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80910/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer