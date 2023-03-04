When Will WWE See Uncle Howdy On WWE TV Next?

We know Monday's WWE RAW will see John Cena return, but according to sources, there will be another interesting name appearing.
Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer is reporting Uncle Howdy will also be at RAW on Monday, March 6. Meltzer referred to Howdy as Bo Dallas, who has long been rumored to be playing Howdy and the real-life brother of Bray Wyatt.
We are on the road to WrestleMania 39, and anything can happen!
