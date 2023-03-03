Police Statement On The Arrest of Sonya Deville

We reported recently that WWE Superstar Sonya Deville was arrested in New Jersey for having a gun in her vehicle. Police in Atlantic City, NJ issued a statement regarding the arrest:

Woman Arrested for Possession of a Handgun

For Immediate Release: March 1, 2023

On February 19, 2023, patrol units were called to the Borgata Hotel, Casino and Spa for a report of a valet employee discovering a handgun in a vehicle that had been valet parked. Responding officers arrived to find the owner of the vehicle, Daria Berenato, on scene and cooperating with security. Berenato admitted to being the owner of the handgun and provided responding officers a permit to carry from out of state that is not valid in New Jersey. Berenato was taken into custody without incident and released on a summons pending a future court date.

ARRESTED: Daria Berenato, 29.

CHARGES: Unlawful possession of a weapon.

Berenato was issued a summons pending a future court date. The public is reminded that charges are mere allegations, and the accused is considered innocent until proven guilty.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can also be sent via text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.