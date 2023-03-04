Lacey Evans Blasted On Social For Depression and Anxiety Post

WWE SmackDown star Lacey Evans has been blasted on Twitter by many of her followers after causing a storm with a post on Instagram that suggests depression and anxiety can be "fixed" easily.
This follows another controversial opinion she posted back at the end of 2022 which suggested that ADD and autism "didn’t exist" upsetting many WWE fans.
Additionally, when she recently made her return to SmackDown she approached a disabled fan as if to deliver a high-five before withdrawing her hand and cockily walking away which some deemed in very bad taste, while others felt she was just playing up to the cameras as a heel.
can lacey evans shut the fuck up pic.twitter.com/xN4hPCrR3p— abbi (@abbiwrestling) March 3, 2023
