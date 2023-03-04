WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Lacey Evans Blasted On Social For Depression and Anxiety Post

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 04, 2023

Lacey Evans Blasted On Social For Depression and Anxiety Post

WWE SmackDown star Lacey Evans has been blasted on Twitter by many of her followers after causing a storm with a post on Instagram that suggests depression and anxiety can be "fixed" easily.

This follows another controversial opinion she posted back at the end of 2022 which suggested that ADD and autism "didn’t exist" upsetting many WWE fans.

Additionally, when she recently made her return to SmackDown she approached a disabled fan as if to deliver a high-five before withdrawing her hand and cockily walking away which some deemed in very bad taste, while others felt she was just playing up to the cameras as a heel.

Ronda Rousey Reportedly Dealing With A Legitimate Injury

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey is currently sidelined with a legitimate injury. On Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, the former Smack [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 04, 2023 09:37AM


Tags: #wwe #lacey evans

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80919/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer