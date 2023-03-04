Ronda Rousey Reportedly Dealing With A Legitimate Injury

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey is currently sidelined with a legitimate injury.

On Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, the former SmackDown Women’s Champion was due to team with Shayna Baszler to go up against Tegan Nox and Natalya. Instead, WWE ran an angle that saw the two teams in a backstage brawl and it was revealed Rousey suffered an injury in that brawl.

The match was changed to Baszler vs. Nox with Baszler picking up the. Rousey had a sling on her arm at ringside.

In an update, PWTorch reports that Rousey has aggravated an existing injury but the good news is she will still be wrestling at WrestleMania 39 next month in Los Angeles.