Brock Lesnar Told People He Is "Finishing Up" Backstage At Monday's WWE RAW

On Monday WWE RAW, Brock Lesnar vs. Omos was made official for WWE Wrestlemania 39. The match could very be Lesnar's last match for a while as according to PWInsider he was saying goodbye to friends backstage at RAW.

Lesnar has reportedly told people he is "finishing up." A source told PWInsider that Lesnar is not necessarily finished with the company WrestleMania, but his contract could be up for renewal or he could just be taking an extended period away from the company.

PWInsider also recently reported that original plans to go up against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania were nixed "likely due to Brock Lesnar’s request." The original created would have saw Lesnar defeat Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber prior to the finish being changed on the day of the show to Lashley winning by disqualification.

Details of Lesnar's WWE contract are often a closely guarded secret with his past deals handled by Vince McMahon himself.