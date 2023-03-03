News On Who Steve Austin Turned Down Wrestling At WWE WrestleMania 39

As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin was offered a WrestleMania 39 match, but he turned down the big-money offer.
During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that Austin turned down an offer to compete against Brock Lesnar.
“There was an attempt for a Lesnar vs. Steve Austin match, as the two have never faced off. While there may have been mentions of Austin with Roman Reigns at one point, it was never anywhere near serious. Those close to Austin said it was Lesnar who he was approached about. Austin turned that down.”
News On John Cena Match At WWE WrestleMania 39
WWE veteran John Cena has seemingly been confirmed for WrestleMania 39 in April. Cena will make his WWE return on next week’s episode [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 02, 2023 02:02PM
