WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

News On Who Steve Austin Turned Down Wrestling At WWE WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 03, 2023

News On Who Steve Austin Turned Down Wrestling At WWE WrestleMania 39

As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin was offered a WrestleMania 39 match, but he turned down the big-money offer.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that Austin turned down an offer to compete against Brock Lesnar.

“There was an attempt for a Lesnar vs. Steve Austin match, as the two have never faced off. While there may have been mentions of Austin with Roman Reigns at one point, it was never anywhere near serious. Those close to Austin said it was Lesnar who he was approached about. Austin turned that down.”

News On John Cena Match At WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE veteran John Cena has seemingly been confirmed for WrestleMania 39 in April. Cena will make his WWE return on next week’s episode [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 02, 2023 02:02PM


Tags: #wwe #steve austin #brock lesnar

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80896/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer