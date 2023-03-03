News On Who Steve Austin Turned Down Wrestling At WWE WrestleMania 39

As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin was offered a WrestleMania 39 match, but he turned down the big-money offer.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that Austin turned down an offer to compete against Brock Lesnar.

“There was an attempt for a Lesnar vs. Steve Austin match, as the two have never faced off. While there may have been mentions of Austin with Roman Reigns at one point, it was never anywhere near serious. Those close to Austin said it was Lesnar who he was approached about. Austin turned that down.”