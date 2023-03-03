Bayley Says Dusty Rhodes "Saved" Her WWE Career

During an interview with BT Sport, WWE Superstar Bayley reveals the late great Dusty Rhodes helped push her to develop her character and saved her WWE career. She said:
“I had nothing to offer except what I could do in the ring at the time, and he pushed me in promo class and brought out this character in me and brought out my personality.
At that time the women weren’t really seen like that and I didn’t think it was okay to be a fan and then that became my character, being the superfan. So, he definitely saved me and then I started having fun.”
