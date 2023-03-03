Jazz Wants Paul Heyman To Induct Her Into The Hall Of Fame

A former WWE Superstar has revealed her desire to be inducted into the Hall of Fame by the legendary Paul Heyman.

Former 2-time WWE Women’s Champion, Jazz has revealed it is her dream to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Her comments were made during an interview with Busted Open Radio, Jazz said the following:

“That’s everyone’s dream, I would assume, you know? Yeah, I most definitely, I just — all I ask is, if I’m going to receive that honor, I would just like to receive it while I’m still alive. That’s all I ask. Let me be able to walk up and accept that honor.”

“I always said, if I ever get inducted, I would love for either [Tommy] Dreamer or Paul Heyman to induct me … Philadelphia would be great. That was my debut in ECW.”