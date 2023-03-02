The Judgment Day Expanding After WWEWrestleMania 39?

WWE Superstar Finn Balor has teased that there will be new members added to the Judgment Day faction after WrestleMania.

During an interview on WWE The Bump, Balor revealed the news:

“We are always planning. The Judgment Day are always planning; we’re always plotting, we’re always scheming.

“I’m always texting with Damian, we have a group chat with me, Damian, Rhea, Dom. We’re plotting, we’re figuring things out.

“And trust me, once we get ‘Mania behind us, The Judgment Day will be expanding.”