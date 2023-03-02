WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Judgment Day Expanding After WWEWrestleMania 39?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 02, 2023

WWE Superstar Finn Balor has teased that there will be new members added to the Judgment Day faction after WrestleMania.

During an interview on WWE The Bump, Balor revealed the news:

“We are always planning. The Judgment Day are always planning; we’re always plotting, we’re always scheming.

“I’m always texting with Damian, we have a group chat with me, Damian, Rhea, Dom. We’re plotting, we’re figuring things out.

“And trust me, once we get ‘Mania behind us, The Judgment Day will be expanding.”

Source: sportskeeda.com
Tags: #wwe #the judgment day #finn balor

