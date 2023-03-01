Goldberg Is Ready For A WWE Retirement Match

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg says that WWE owes him a retirement match and he has some ideas on how he would do it with or without WWE:
“You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they owe me one. That’s all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match. At the end of the day, at 56, it’s not something where I’m sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I’ve got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never.”
