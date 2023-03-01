WWE Will Begin Moving To New Stamford Headquarters This Month

PWInsider is reporting that WWE is set to begin moving into their new global headquarters this month.

In 2019 the company revealed its plans to move from its current headquarters known as Titan Towers to a new building at 677 Washington Boulevard in Stamford Connecticut. The global COVID-19 pandemic delayed plans to move.

WWE intends to have its first divisions moved in by the end of March, but the overall operation will take some time so as not to disrupt employees and workflow.