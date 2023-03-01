WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sonya Deville Reportedly Arrested In New Jersey After Firearm Was Found In Her Car

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 01, 2023

A report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com has revealed Sonya Deville was recently arrested in New Jersey for having a firearm in her vehicle.

Deville reportedly had a permit in Florida but this wasn't valid in the state of New Jersey. Deville is believed to carry the gun due to a stalker incident back in 2020.

“Sources indicated that Sonya was celebrating with her fiancee, and the gun was in their vehicle as it was being valeted. WWE sources indicated there was no heat on Sonya Deville, as they understand why she would want to protect herself following the stalker/home invasion situation. We’re told that following that situation, Sonya actually got help from a judge in expediting her permit in Florida to protect herself.”

