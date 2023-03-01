Sonya Deville Reportedly Arrested In New Jersey After Firearm Was Found In Her Car

A report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com has revealed Sonya Deville was recently arrested in New Jersey for having a firearm in her vehicle.
Deville reportedly had a permit in Florida but this wasn't valid in the state of New Jersey. Deville is believed to carry the gun due to a stalker incident back in 2020.
“Sources indicated that Sonya was celebrating with her fiancee, and the gun was in their vehicle as it was being valeted. WWE sources indicated there was no heat on Sonya Deville, as they understand why she would want to protect herself following the stalker/home invasion situation. We’re told that following that situation, Sonya actually got help from a judge in expediting her permit in Florida to protect herself.”
