Update On Big WWE Tournaments Heading To Saudi Arabia

We recently reported via Wrestlenomics that the WWE King & Queen of the Ring event is set for May 27, believed to be the same weekend as AEW Double or Nothing 2023.

PWInsider is reporting in an update that the event is set to take place on May 27 and will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The previous WWE Saudi Arabia event took place in November with Crown Jewel taking place in Riyadh.

The last King and Queen tournaments were won by Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega respectively.