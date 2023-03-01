WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Big WWE Tournaments Heading To Saudi Arabia

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 01, 2023

We recently reported via Wrestlenomics that the WWE King & Queen of the Ring event is set for May 27, believed to be the same weekend as AEW Double or Nothing 2023.

PWInsider is reporting in an update that the event is set to take place on May 27 and will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The previous WWE Saudi Arabia event took place in November with Crown Jewel taking place in Riyadh.

 

The last King and Queen tournaments were won by Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega respectively.

Vince McMahon Seemingly Confirmed To Have "Pushed Through" WrestleMania 39 Match

A new source report has emerged suggesting that Vince McMahon is behind a big WrestleMania match as has been rumored. Recently, a challenge [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 01, 2023 01:40PM

 

Tags: #wwe #saudi arabia #king of the ring #queen of the ring

