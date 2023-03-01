WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NXT Star Finally Expected To Be Called Up To Main WWE Roster

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 01, 2023

NXT star Cameron Grimes has long been rumored for a main roster call up but it hasn't happened as yet.

On last week’s SmackDown, Grime defeated Hit Row’s Ashante "Thee" Adonis in a Dark match prior to the show. Grimes is currently awaiting plans from creative before he will make a full-time main roster move and appear on television.

PWInsider reveals Grimes has been at several RAW tapings in recent weeks, with sources in the company believing he will finally make his way to the WWE main roster after WrestleMania 39.

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #cameron grimes

