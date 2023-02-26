WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Held Another Rare Intergender Match NXT Live Event This Weekend

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 26, 2023

WWE held another intergender match at Saturday’s NXT live event with Duke Hudson and Thea Hail of Chase U teaming up vs. Von Wagner and Mr. Stone.

WWE last held an intergender wrestling match on RAW back on December 19, 2022.

The match saw Rhea Ripley of Judgment Day pick up the pinfall victory over Akira Tozawa with the Riptide.

