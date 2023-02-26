WWE Held Another Rare Intergender Match NXT Live Event This Weekend

WWE held another intergender match at Saturday’s NXT live event with Duke Hudson and Thea Hail of Chase U teaming up vs. Von Wagner and Mr. Stone.
WWE last held an intergender wrestling match on RAW back on December 19, 2022.
The match saw Rhea Ripley of Judgment Day pick up the pinfall victory over Akira Tozawa with the Riptide.
#NXTLakeland @theahail_wwe pic.twitter.com/2Cy0gC3RvN— Jonsey (@Fan_Of_Wrestlin) February 26, 2023
so fun!! https://t.co/BfKDzz354w— Thea Hail (@theahail_wwe) February 26, 2023
