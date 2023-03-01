Update On William Regal's New WWE Role

William Regal returned to WWE in January as the Vice President of Global Talent Development.

PWInsider has revealed some new details regarding Regal’s new job. Mike Johnson noted that Regal has been at every RAW and Smackdown taping:

“Regal watches and takes notes on every match at the taping and meets with the talents after to provide advice on ways they can make their matches look stronger and more realistic from an in-ring perspective, including notes and suggestions on how talents can improve their selling, physicality during locking up and reversals, etc. We have been told Regal is more or less giving advice on how to improve the finer points of the matches so that everyone can look stronger inside the ring.”