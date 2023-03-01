Former WWE Creative Writer Reveals Which WWE WrestleMania Match Will Tear The House Down

Former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently discussed the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 39 on his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, revealing his belief that the singles match between Logan Paul and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 will tear the house down.

Freddie Prinze Jr. said:

“Now, I’m gonna say the bad before the good. That was one of the worst curb stomps I’ve ever seen.” (Prinze Jr. said about Logan Paul’s curb stomp to Seth Rollins inside the Elimination Chamber due to his foot barely connecting). “[Paul’s] a better heel when he thinks he’s a babyface than when he tries to be a heel. This time, he was trying to be a heel, and it didn’t come off that believable.” “I’ll bet you this — Seth Rollins and Logan Paul will tear the freaking house down. I can’t believe I’m saying that, but I know they’re gonna.”