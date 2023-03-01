WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Former WWE Creative Writer Reveals Which WWE WrestleMania Match Will Tear The House Down

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 01, 2023

Former WWE Creative Writer Reveals Which WWE WrestleMania Match Will Tear The House Down

Former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently discussed the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 39 on his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, revealing his belief that the singles match between Logan Paul and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 will tear the house down.

Freddie Prinze Jr. said:

“Now, I’m gonna say the bad before the good. That was one of the worst curb stomps I’ve ever seen.” (Prinze Jr. said about Logan Paul’s curb stomp to Seth Rollins inside the Elimination Chamber due to his foot barely connecting). “[Paul’s] a better heel when he thinks he’s a babyface than when he tries to be a heel. This time, he was trying to be a heel, and it didn’t come off that believable.” “I’ll bet you this — Seth Rollins and Logan Paul will tear the freaking house down. I can’t believe I’m saying that, but I know they’re gonna.”

WWE Almost Bought Playboy Reveals Bruce Prichard

During the latest episode of his Something To Wrestle podcast, WWE executive Bruce Prichard revealed Vince McMahon was in talks to purchase [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 28, 2023 12:40PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #freddie prinze jr #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80865/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer