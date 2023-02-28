WWE Almost Bought Playboy Reveals Bruce Prichard

During the latest episode of his Something To Wrestle podcast, WWE executive Bruce Prichard revealed Vince McMahon was in talks to purchase the Playboy brand at one stage, before the company moved in a PG-rated direction.

“We were winding down the Playboy association And again, we were in transition. We were transitioning to a more PG-themed product. But there was a point in time where we were negotiating to actually purchase Playboy. That was an interesting time as well.

I think that anytime that you can be on newsstands in front of the public, whether they bought it or not.

When you would walk by a newsstand, you would see your stars on the cover. Whether they bought it or not, they saw those stars on the cover of Playboy and that was like ‘Oh hey — wow, that’s a huge celebrity.’”