Brock Lesnar Officially Accepts WWE WrestleMania 39 Challenge

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 28, 2023

Brock Lesnar now officially has an opponent for WWE WrestleMania 39 after weeks of speculation.

On Monday's RAW, MVP hosted a VIP Lounge with Lesnar after laying out the challenge for Omos to take on The Beast on last week’s show.

Lesnar and MVP exchanged some words before Lesnar accepted the challenge for the match which they celebrated with a drink. The drink turned out to be some of Lesnar’s moonshine and MVP inadvertently spit it in Lesnar’s face, which angered Lesnar who delivered an F5!

WWE has announced the match with the following press statement:

Brock Lesnar and Omos to battle at WrestleMania 39
Following months of carnage from both Superstars, “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar and “The Nigerian Giant” Omos will finally square off on The Grandest Stage of Them All at WrestleMania 39.

Omos and his partner MVP threw down the challenge to Lesnar on a recent edition of Monday Night Raw, challenging the former WWE Champion to a one-on-one match to prove who is the true beast in WWE.

With MVP in his corner, Omos has systematically destroyed nearly every Superstar that he has faced. Meanwhile, Lesnar is coming off one of the greatest challenges of his career in his rivalry with “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley.

Don’t miss this epic clash of the titans when WrestleMania goes Hollywood during a special two-night Premium Live Event, Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, at 8 ET/5 PT, streaming live on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.


