Ric Flair Reveals Huge Earnings From His Last Match

During the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took a shot at those who insulted him for his final match last year. He revealed how much he made for the retirement math telling haters to "go f*ck yourself":

“I don’t pay any attention to that. You know what I say to that? I made $300,000. Go f*ck yourself. That’s right, I made $300,000 disgusting you. Disgust yourself for 300 grand, how about that motherf*ckers.”