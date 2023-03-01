WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Ric Flair Reveals Huge Earnings From His Last Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 01, 2023

Ric Flair Reveals Huge Earnings From His Last Match

During the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took a shot at those who insulted him for his final match last year. He revealed how much he made for the retirement math telling haters to "go f*ck yourself":

“I don’t pay any attention to that. You know what I say to that? I made $300,000. Go f*ck yourself. That’s right, I made $300,000 disgusting you. Disgust yourself for 300 grand, how about that motherf*ckers.”

Vince McMahon Seemingly Confirmed To Have "Pushed Through" WrestleMania 39 Match

A new source report has emerged suggesting that Vince McMahon is behind a big WrestleMania match as has been rumored. Recently, a challenge [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 01, 2023 01:40PM


Tags: #wwe #ric flair #hall of fame

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80869/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer