Update On Why Naomi Hasn’t Yet Returned To The Ring

During a virtual signing for Golden Ring Collectibles, Naomi’s former tag team partner Cameron (Ariane Andrew) discussed Naomi’s status why she might have not returned to WWE as yet:

“So, she (Trinity Fatu/Naomi) is recovering from shoulder surgery and you know, I want her to answer the question for herself (of what’s next for her). I know she’s recovering from shoulder surgery. But, I’m super proud of her. That’s my sister from another mister and I think you have to ask her for yourself how she’s feeling. See if her shoulder is feeling good because she’s recovering right now. Ask her that question.”

Ariane also revealed nixed plans for her to reunite with Naomi in WWE:

“2022 for me was not one of my best years. You’re gonna get tea… So I’m gonna give all the goodies… I’ve shared this but I think the more I can share, the better, so did the Royal Rumble… and then two days after, lost my dad, got called back to come back to WWE to get the Tag Team Titles with Naomi and then Thursday, they were (like), never mind, girl… Because Naomi and I were talking about gear.”