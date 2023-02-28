WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
2K Release Bad Bunny WWE 2K23 Trailer

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 28, 2023

2K today released a new trailer to hype the WWE 2K23 arrival of former WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny. the Grammy-award-winning artist will be a playable character in the video game as the WWE 2K23 pre-order bonus.

2K issued the following press release:

Global Music Phenom Bad Bunny Joins WWE 2K23

Today, 2K released an in-depth look at global music phenom Bad Bunny in WWE 2K23, the newest installment of the flagship WWE video game franchise.

After impressing crowds during his breakout appearances at the 2021 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 37, Bad Bunny is now taking his wrestling skills to the virtual ring as a playable character.

Check out all the action in the exciting trailer showcasing Bad Bunny’s in-game character and gameplay, below:


Tags: #wwe #wwe games #wwe 2k23 #bad bunny

