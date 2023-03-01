WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Potential WWE Buyer

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 01, 2023

News of a potential WWE sale has been rampant for a long while now and many are wondering who might take over the sports-entertainment brand.

One potential buyer of WWE is Endeavor, which currently owns UFC.

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel commented on the possibility of his company purchasing WWE during their recent fourth-quarter earnings call but it seems right now they might to be open to buying based on his comments:

“As it relates to WWE, it’s an unbelievable product. Vince, you know, created a great business. We’ve had a longstanding relationship with them over two decades. We’re doing on location business with them, streaming business with them, his business is really valuable. But we’re not going to do anything as it relates to changing our leverage position right now.”

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #ari emanuel #endeavor

