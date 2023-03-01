Update On Potential WWE Buyer

News of a potential WWE sale has been rampant for a long while now and many are wondering who might take over the sports-entertainment brand.

One potential buyer of WWE is Endeavor, which currently owns UFC.

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel commented on the possibility of his company purchasing WWE during their recent fourth-quarter earnings call but it seems right now they might to be open to buying based on his comments:

“As it relates to WWE, it’s an unbelievable product. Vince, you know, created a great business. We’ve had a longstanding relationship with them over two decades. We’re doing on location business with them, streaming business with them, his business is really valuable. But we’re not going to do anything as it relates to changing our leverage position right now.”