WWE WrestleMania 39 Host Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 28, 2023

WWE WrestleMania 39 Host Revealed

WWE WrestleMania has had many hosts over the years, including Hulk Hogan, Titus O’Neil, Rob Gronkowski, Alexa Bliss, and The Rock, and now we know who will host WrestleMania 39.

During Monday's WWE RAW, The Miz was handed an envelope by his wife Maryse as an anniversary gift. During a big build-up on Miz  TV, he was announced as the host of WrestleMania this year.

Seth Rollins then came out and interrupted The Miz and demanded he calls his former tag team partner Logan Paul. Miz refused and Rollins attacked him.

Rollins challenged Paul to appear on the following week’s RAW.

Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #the miz

