Watch Trish Stratus Return To Help Becky Lynch and Lita Win The WWE Women’s Tag team Titles

On Monday, during the main event of WWE RAW, Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky) defended the women’s tag team titles against Becky Lynch and Lita.

At one stage in the match, Kai and Sky's stablemate Bayley constantly tried to interfere, putting the challengers at a huge disadvantage. Then to the suprise of many, Trish Stratus made her return to even the odds. Lita then pinned Iyo with a moonsault to capture the tag team titles.

Fireworks went off as Lita and Becky celebrated with Trish.