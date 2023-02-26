The Latest On Kenny Omega Considering A Move To WWE

During the latest episode of PWTorch audio show, Wade Keller talked about the rumos of AEW star Kenny Omega departing for WWE. Keller said of the rumors:

"I haven't independently verified rumors of WWE being interested in Omega," Keller said. "I have confirmed they're aware of Omega's open-mindedness to come to WWE. That's what I've been told. That he's open-minded to landing in WWE before his career is over. The attitude is not 'I love AEW, I'm gonna stay here forever.' That is not apparently the belief within WWE. They don't believe that's Kenny's mindset at this point."

Keller added that Omega is valued within WWE:

"Omega is valued within WWE from what I can ascertain by people whose opinions count. But he is not seen at this stage as a wrestler who is so good in the ring that they are just gonna do anything to get him. I think that they are very happy with their roster. I think that they have a lot of great wrestlers who are at Kenny's level. Kenny would be a good addition. I know there is curiosity and intrigue about what they could do with him if they were able to direct him a little bit better because his character work in 3+ years of Dynamite has not been particularly compelling..."

Keller concluded, "In terms of being a weekly TV series character, that's something that WWE would be, I think, excited to explore creatively with him. But I don't think he would come in and be seen as a guy who they are just gonna track to headline WrestleMania like Cody has gotten. I think there's a belief there's more to Cody, more of a future, given Cody's age and wear and tear on his body being less and just as a WWE-ready character and promo that there's more turnkey main event multi-year potential in Cody than Kenny."