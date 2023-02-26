WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Report On Big Match At WWE WrestleMania 39 Changing

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 26, 2023

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on if Vince McMahon was involved in the change which will now reportedly see Brock Lesnar vs. Omos at WrestleMania 39.

“I can’t say that was due to Vince, but I can say that was a change. Most of this Wrestlemania card was planned out… they actually planned out most of this card further in advance than usual, which is Paul Levesque’s credit probably. Usually, some of the top matches are planned out in December/November and then you kind of fill it in from there. This one, there’s a lot by October that they had. There’s definitely been many changes since October also. This was a change… I can’t say the day the Lesnar match changed and then it might change Monday too. I’m not sure if it’s a swerve, but I do know there were changes to the card in the last week or two for whatever that was.” 

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 26, 2023 10:08AM

