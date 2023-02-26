Watch Cody Rhodes Reunite With Bullet Club This Weekend

During his time away from WWE prior to launching AEW, Cody Rhodes worked for IMPACT Wrestling, ROH, and NJPW. He was also during that time a member of The Bullet Club.
On Saturday, the 2023 Royal Rumble winner, Rhodes was part of a Bullet Club reunion at a WWE Live event in Champaign, Illinois, during which he defeated Finn Balor in a singles match.
Rhodes said he wanted to be part of a club and did the Too Sweet gesture hand gesture.
Part was cut off but here is Cody Rhodes talking about his time in the #BulletClub— Christine (@ShiningPolaris) February 26, 2023
I loved this so much! All my boys together! Cody faced against Finn Balor too! #wwe #WWERaw #TheOC #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/8UmB6Ueodc
