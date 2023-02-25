WATCH: Diamond Mine Display A Unique Press-Up Sequence

In a social media post, Diamond Mine displayed an impressive and unique press-up sequence that has to be seen to be believed. Check it out below.
Nobody is doing it like #DiamondMine 💎 👊 @JuliusCreedWWE @BrutusCreedwwe @ivynile_wwe #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/hRsQzyISJR— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 25, 2023
⚡ WWE SmackDown Superstar Could Soon Be In The World Title Picture
A SmackDown Superstar could soon be in the world title picture very soon. Gunther entered the 2023 Royal Rumble as the first entrant with a [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 25, 2023 10:57AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com