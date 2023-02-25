WWE SmackDown Superstar Could Soon Be In The World Title Picture

A SmackDown Superstar could soon be in the world title picture very soon.

Gunther entered the 2023 Royal Rumble as the first entrant with an impressive record for the longest time spent in a 30-man Rumble match at 71 minutes and 40 seconds.

Insider source, WrestleVotes is reporting that Triple H "loves" the current Intercontinental Champion with the belief he is ready to step up to the main event picture:

“Triple H loves him. They all love him ever since he came into his own at Clash at the Castle. I’m not just talking about Triple H, Road Dogg is big on him, (WWE producer) Jason Jordan really likes him.

“Once WWE gets two World titles, you double the amount of people in the main event. Gunther is ready to step up. I expect by the summer to see him at the top of the card. I wouldn’t be surprised if he wins a World title. He might be next in line.”